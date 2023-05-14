Report hints Arsenal could still make two major midfield signings this summer

Arsenal had reportedly planned to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window before then adding Declan Rice from West Ham this summer as well.

That’s according to a report from Goal, who suggest that could still be the plan for the Gunners, as they still like Caicedo, though it’s less clear now that they ended up bringing in Jorginho late on in the winter window.

Caicedo and Rice are undoubtedly two top talents who could improve almost any team, and Arsenal would do well to bring in even one of them.

If they could somehow sign both, which surely would not come cheap, it would be some statement by the club as they look to close that slim gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Arsenal face some uncertainty over Granit Xhaka, as Goal report, so there could be room for a major revamp of Mikel Arteta’s midfield ahead of next season.

All three of Xhaka, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the slightly wrong age profile, so two younger players like Caicedo and Rice would be ideal not just for next season, but for the long-term future of the team.