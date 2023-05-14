Arsenal are being tipped to pursue a potential transfer deal for Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer after showing an interest in him in the past.

With the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League confirmed yesterday after a home defeat to Fulham, it makes sense that a number of their star players will now be facing uncertain futures.

Walker-Peters is one player who certainly looks good enough to carry on playing in the top flight, and The Athletic suggest he could be an option for Arsenal, who also looked at him last summer.

The report also claimed there was interest from Manchester United and Everton, but details why Arsenal could be an ideal move for the former Tottenham defender.

Arsenal arguably need a bit more depth in defence, with the recent injury to William Saliba exposing them a little, and someone like Walker-Peters could offer them something a bit different, allowing Ben White to return to playing in the middle.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners make him a priority after looking at him in the past, as now might be an ideal time to try raiding Southampton.