BBC pundit says time has come for Allardyce to axe Leeds player

Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon has hinted that it is time for Sam Allardyce to drop Patrick Bamford after his performance against Newcastle led to the Yorkshire club potentially dropping two massive points.

The striker missed a crucial penalty when Leeds were a goal ahead and had the game gone to 2-0 at a time when Newcastle had not shown up, there was a good chance that Allardyce’s side could have gone on to win the match.

However, Newcastle eventually got into the game and in the end, Leeds were lucky to come away with a point.

That all stemmed from Bamford’s miss and former Leeds star Kilgallon stated to BBC Radio Leeds, that it is time for Bamford to be dropped.

The pundit said: “We spoke about Meslier, didn’t we, is it time to take him out? I said for the Leicester game, I think we should’ve taken him out. And you saw it in the game, he did two kicks out of his hands. He’s never done that before in his life. In training, he’d be able to hit a sign from 60 yards away with no problem.

“Just with Bamford now, for his own good, I’m not saying he might be wishing he’s taken out. But maybe, that penalty today, could someone have taken that off him and taken that pressure off him?”