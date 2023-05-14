The team news is in for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Brentford and West Ham at the G-Tech Community Stadium.

Brentford come into this match off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday and Thomas Frank makes three changes to the side that took to the field against the Reds, with Toney, Mathias Jorgensen and Frank Onyeka being replaced by Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard and Yoane Wissa.

David Moyes’ Hammers will be buoyed by their midweek comeback victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and the Scottish boss makes a host of alterations from that game.

From the back, Lukasz Fabianski, Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson come into the side, while in midfield Declan Rice is given a rest and Flynn Downes replaces him.

In attack, Moyes switches it up entirely, with Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings coming in for Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio.

Changes aplenty, and despite these two teams having little to play for in the grand scheme of things, it should still make for an entertaining encounter.