Chelsea could offer €80m this summer for South American midfielder

Chelsea are looking to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer and they are prepared to submit a substantial offer.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window but Brighton managed to hold on to him and convinced him to sign a new contract.

However, Caicedo continues to be linked with a move away this summer and a report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are prepared to offer around €80 million for the midfielder.

The Blues need to sign a quality young defensive midfielder who can replace N’Golo Kanté in the long run, and the Brighton star certainly fits the profile.

The 21-year-old has been a key performer for his club this season and he has the ability to succeed at a big club as well.

Caicedo will add defensive cover, ball-winning ability, energy and technical ability in the middle of the park. N’Golo Kante will be a free agent in the summer and Chelsea have not managed to sign an extension with him yet.

The 21-year-old Brighton midfielder could prove to be a superb investment for the Blues and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Brighton.

Given the fact that the midfielder recently signed a contract with them, Brighton will demand a premium for his services.

The reported €80 million offer would certainly be tempting for the Premier League club but they might fancy their chances of securing more money for the talented young midfielder.

Caicedo is a player with tremendous potential and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder in the coming seasons. There is no doubt that he could justify the outlay in the long run.

