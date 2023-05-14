Graham Potter under consideration for surprise European job

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly being eyed up as a possible candidate to become the next manager of Ligue 1 side Nice.

The Englishman is currently out of work following a difficult spell in charge of Chelsea, and it remains to be seen what kind of level he’ll return to next once he does get back to management.

While there’s no doubt Potter looked superb during his time in charge of Brighton, it seems the move to Chelsea was too much for him.

Still, Nice could be an interesting option, and it seems they’re eyeing him up as one of a number of candidates for the job, according to Nice-Matin.

Graham Potter struggled in his stint as Chelsea manager
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gael Clichy scores stunning long-range goal as he spots the opposition goalkeeper off his line
10 goals & 9 assists this season: Newcastle open talks with club to sign 26-yr-old star
Report hints Arsenal could still make two major midfield signings this summer

Nice are owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s keen to hire an English manager for his project.

It just remains to be seen if Potter will fancy this challenge abroad or if he’ll have his eye on proving himself in the Premier League again as soon as possible.

More Stories Graham Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.