Graham Potter under consideration for surprise European job

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly being eyed up as a possible candidate to become the next manager of Ligue 1 side Nice.

The Englishman is currently out of work following a difficult spell in charge of Chelsea, and it remains to be seen what kind of level he’ll return to next once he does get back to management.

While there’s no doubt Potter looked superb during his time in charge of Brighton, it seems the move to Chelsea was too much for him.

Still, Nice could be an interesting option, and it seems they’re eyeing him up as one of a number of candidates for the job, according to Nice-Matin.

Nice are owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s keen to hire an English manager for his project.

It just remains to be seen if Potter will fancy this challenge abroad or if he’ll have his eye on proving himself in the Premier League again as soon as possible.