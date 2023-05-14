How Chelsea players have reacted to news of imminent Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Chelsea players are reportedly pleased with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with a deal seemingly all but done.

See the Twitter thread below from Ben Jacobs, who explains that Pochettino is now happy about the project after he basically interviewed the club as much as they interviewed him.

Pochettino has had a fine coaching career and looks a safe choice for the Blues, with the club’s players unsurprisingly pleased with this development after such a chaotic season at Stamford Bridge, according to Jacobs…

Pochettino basically interviewed Chelsea as much as they interviewed him. He stressed the need for proven Premier League quality, a goal scorer and a summer clear out. Pochettino also wants to keep Mason Mount. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 14, 2023

Several senior Chelsea players are excited by Pochettino's imminent arrival. There is a belief amongst some key members of the squad that he's not only the right appointment, but a safe choice. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 14, 2023

It makes sense that someone with Pochettino’s standing in the game would be exciting for this group of players, with Chelsea finally landing the big name required for such a difficult job.

Graham Potter, for all his impressive work at Brighton, never really looked like a Chelsea manager, while Frank Lampard has also struggled badly as interim head coach, despite being a club legend from his playing days.

This will be a big challenge for Pochettino, but it seems the early mood is good and that’ll give fans of the west Londoners more confidence going into next season.