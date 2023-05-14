Pochettino has discussed exciting Chelsea transfer targets, including star with 31 goal contributions this season

Chelsea’s incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino already seems to have discussed potential transfer targets for the club this summer.

The Blues have endured a nightmare campaign and currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, with a major overhaul surely needed as Pochettino prepares to try to get them out of this mess.

According to the Daily Mail, one big name on Chelsea’s radar under Pochettino could be Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who has had another outstanding season in Serie A and in the Champions League.

The Argentina international has a total of 23 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, a total of 31 goal contributions so far this season, and that’s the kind of quality currently missing in this Chelsea squad.

Recent signings like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling haven’t really worked out, while it’s also surely time to offload flops like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Loan signing Joao Felix hasn’t been too impressive either, but Martinez looks like he could have a really positive impact on this CFC side.

The report also notes that Christopher Nkunku is already set to join from RB Leipzig, while Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be another target.