Pundit Jay Bothroyd believes that Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a potential alternative to Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen for Manchester United this summer.

Toney has been linked with the Red Devils in the last year. The Sun reported a number of months ago that Man United were considering a move to the English striker.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Sunday, Bothroyd believes that the Bees forward would do a very good job if he were to lead the line at Old Trafford.

He stated, “Ivan Toney as well, he’s scored a lot of goals and he’s been playing well. He’s their [Brentford’s] talisman. No one’s really talking about him. I think they need a striker, I think if if they’re gonna need a striker and they can’t get Osimhen or Kane then I think he would be good. I think they could turn to him, I think it would be a good signing.”

The 27-year-old has adapted well to life in the Premier League with Brentford. Last season he scored 12 league goals and has 20 to his name in the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s certainly plausible that in a team surrounded by even better players, the striker could score goals for fun. He’s got plenty of athleticism and is a very cool finisher in the box.

A move to Old Trafford will likely depend on Man United boss Erik ten Hag’s summer strategy when it comes to bringing in a potential forward.

Does he look for that already-known and established superstar? Or does he bank on Toney’s proven knack for Premier League goals in the last two seasons?