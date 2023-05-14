Erling Haaland’s goal against Everton sees the striker join elite group

Manchester City
Man City’s Erling Haaland continues to set the Premier League alight during his debut season with the Manchester club and the Norwegian’s goal against Everton on Sunday has seen the striker join an elite group. 

The 22-year-old netted in minute 39 at Goodison Park to give City a 2-0 advantage and the goal means that Haaland has scored in five successive away Premier League appearances for Man City becoming only the third to do so alongside Sergio Aguero (on 3 occasions) and Uwe Rosler.

The run began against Bournemouth back in February and has made its way all the way to Everton today. The Norway international will look to extend that further before the end of the season with away trips to Brighton and Brentford still to come this season.

Today’s goal was Haaland’s 36th of the campaign which extends the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign.

The 22-year-old is spearheading Man City’s charge towards a historic treble and there will likely be more records broken between now and the end of the season.

