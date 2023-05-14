Jermaine Pennant thinks Ivan Toney should be the player that Tottenham go for to replace Harry Kane this summer if the England captain leaves his club.

There has been plenty of speculation around Kane and his future at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and with the North London club yet to settle on a new managerial name for next season, the England man could be inclined to leave this summer before his contract expires in 2024.

The loss of Kane would be huge for Spurs, with there unlikely to be anyone that could replicate his world-class form over the years, and speaking on Talksport, Pennant suggested that Brentford’s Toney should be the man Spurs look at to replace their talisman.

The 27-year old is enjoying the best Premier League scoring season of his career, eclipsing his 2021/22 tally by eight goals and as a result of his impressive form, he has been linked to several clubs ahead of the summer window, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

“If you look at the best stats for an English striker, he is just shy behind Harry Kane. He is England’s number two. He’s similar to Harry Kane himself,” said Pennant.

“If Kane was to leave in the summer, then I think a perfect fit would be Ivan Toney, without a shadow of a doubt.”

With Brentford’s chances of achieving European football looking rather unlikely as the season reaches its conclusion, Toney may feel that this summer is the right time for him to move on and test himself at a bigger club.