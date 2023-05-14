Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been open to leaving the club for a while and will surely now get his opportunity after the Saints’ relegation.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham yesterday confirmed that Southampton would be dropping down to the Championship next season, and Ward-Prowse is surely one of the big names who’ll be very difficult to keep hold of.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Newcastle by Football Insider in recent times, while The Athletic report that he’s been open to leaving Southampton for a while now.

This is surely a big chance for Newcastle to add a proven Premier League talent to their squad and help Eddie Howe take this team to the next level.

The Athletic’s piece analyses why Ward-Prowse could be an ideal fit for Howe’s style of play at St James’ Park, so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Ward-Prowse is surely too good to be playing in the Championship, so there’s likely to be a lot of interest in him ahead of next season.