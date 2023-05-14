Newcastle United transfer target has been open to leaving current club for a while

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been open to leaving the club for a while and will surely now get his opportunity after the Saints’ relegation.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham yesterday confirmed that Southampton would be dropping down to the Championship next season, and Ward-Prowse is surely one of the big names who’ll be very difficult to keep hold of.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Newcastle by Football Insider in recent times, while The Athletic report that he’s been open to leaving Southampton for a while now.

This is surely a big chance for Newcastle to add a proven Premier League talent to their squad and help Eddie Howe take this team to the next level.

James Ward-Prowse to Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal tipped for transfer raid after keeping tabs on Southampton star last summer
Pochettino has discussed exciting Chelsea transfer targets, including star with 31 goal contributions this season
Liverpool favourites to clinch £50m transfer but it could require green light from incoming manager

The Athletic’s piece analyses why Ward-Prowse could be an ideal fit for Howe’s style of play at St James’ Park, so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Ward-Prowse is surely too good to be playing in the Championship, so there’s likely to be a lot of interest in him ahead of next season.

More Stories James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.