Dean Jones thinks that Arsenal could make a move for Tyler Adams this summer especially if the Yorkshire club are relegated this season.

Leeds and Adams have had a disastrous 2022/23 Premier League season, winning just seven matches which has left them sitting 18th in the table with West Ham and Tottenham left to play, while they are currently on their third manager of the campaign, with Sam Allardyce succeeding Javi Gracia after the Spaniard was sacked following his three-month stint as Jesse Marsch’s replacement.

Relegation for Leeds this season could bring an end to the Whites’ three-year stay in England’s top division and with Adams one of the club’s more impressive players this year despite what their situation might suggest, Jones mentioned Arsenal to GIVEMESPORT as a possible destination for the American.

“It’s also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours.”

If Leeds do get relegated, it’ll be very interesting to see how much of the £20million they can recoup for the 24-year old, having paid that much to sign him from RB Leipzig last July.

With the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo being linked to the Gunners for close to triple figures, Adams would be a more than adequate alternative option should the Gunners fail to cough up the fees banded about for the latter pair.