Boost for Man Utd as miracle now required for United transfer target to stay at Chelsea

Manchester United may have been handed a boost as it looks like there’s no chance of Mateo Kovacic staying and signing a new contract at Chelsea.

The Croatia international’s future has seemed uncertain for some time now, with Football Insider recently linking him as a target for Man Utd, while it now looks like any contract talks between the player and his current club are dead with a ‘miracle’ required for things to turn around, according to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

Kovacic has shone during his time at Stamford Bridge and it would be a blow for the Blues to lose him, especially if he leaves to strengthen one of their big six rivals.

United could do with bolstering their midfield next season, with the Red Devils surely feeling they can do better than the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in that area.

Football Insider have claimed that United are monitoring Kovacic’s situation, so it seems they’ll be ready to pounce for him soon if he does decide to move on.

Chelsea will surely want to cash in on the 29-year-old while they still can, rather than allowing his current contract to expire in a year’s time.