Leeds United released a statement condemning the death threats and abuse sent to Patrick Bamford and his family after he missed a penalty in the draw with Newcastle yesterday.

Bamford missed his spot-kick yesterday afternoon which could have put Leeds 2-0 up against Newcastle after just half an hour following Luke Ayling’s opener, but Newcastle fought back to turn the game around before a Rasmus Kristensen leveller 11 minutes from time meant that Sam Allardyce’s side were confined to a 2-2 draw against the Magpies.

The result was not the worst for Leeds, as it did send them a point closer to safety, but Bamford was subjected to abuse following the match, with the club releasing a statement on the matter.

“Leeds Utd condemn social media death threats towards Patrick Bamford and family. Overnight, Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

“Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support.”

It was a bad day for a minority of the Leeds fanbase, with a supporter somehow making his way into the Newcastle technical area in the second half, where he confronted Eddie Howe before being dragged away by security.