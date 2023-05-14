Liverpool are reportedly the favourites for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount but it could still require the green light from incoming new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who claim that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he wants around three new signings in midfield this summer, with Mount seemingly one of his top targets, alongside Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping that Pochettino’s arrival at Stamford Bridge can help change Mount’s situation and keep him at the club despite his dip in form this season.

The England international has had some great moments in a Chelsea shirt since rising up through their academy, and it would surely hurt Blues supporters to see him moving to one of their rivals.

Liverpool could be an attractive destination for a player like Mount, however, with things looking pretty chaotic at Chelsea right now.

Pochettino coming in as manager would likely represent a positive change in direction, however, and one imagines he’d be keen to have Mount as part of his project.