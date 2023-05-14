Barcelona have backed away from their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves which would could make life easier for Liverpool who has also been linked with him.

Sport has claimed that Wolves are considering letting go of Neves and he’s attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Barca and the Reds.

The Portuguese midfielder has racked up 251 appearances for the club across all competitions and has spent nearly half a decade playing in the Premier League.

You sometimes forget that actually the 26-year-old still has plenty of years left in him and maybe hasn’t hit his prime yet. Because he broke onto the scene at such a young age, you could be fooled into thinking that he’s slightly older.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders already ahead of the summer transfer window including the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Signing the Wolves midfielder would be an interesting one, he’s certainly shown that he’s a Premier League-proven player at Molineux. But there could be some reservations over whether he could make that next step up.

We believe that Neves has bags of talent and could be taken to that next level should he make a move to a major club. He’s also known for occasionally scoring the odd screamer here and there, which is always nice on the eyes.