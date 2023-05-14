Liverpool expected to provide competition for £70m Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool could reportedly provide competition in the race for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuador international is one of the top midfield players in Europe at the moment, and there continues to be plenty of speculation about him and what his next move could be ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to the Telegraph, it seems the main interest is continuing to come from Arsenal, but it seems Liverpool could be worth watching as well, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool could really do with strengthening in midfield, though, arguably more than any of the other teams mentioned there.

The Reds have had a disappointing season by their standards, and could do with multiple signings to give them long-term replacements for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Arsenal, however, might be a more tempting destination for Caicedo, with the Gunners guaranteed to be playing in the Champions League next season, whereas LFC are still outsiders to sneak into the top four.

Liverpool are in advanced talks over signing Caicedo’s Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister, according to the Mirror, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to raid the Seagulls twice.

It might even be bad news for Arsenal in their bid to sign Caicedo as one imagines Brighton won’t want to lose two such important players in one go.

Football Insider recently reported that the 21-year-old would likely cost around £70m this summer.