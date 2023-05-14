Man City “more likely” than Man United to seal transfer of world class Serie A star

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City reportedly look more likely than Manchester United to seal the transfer of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

The South Korea international has arguably been the best defender in Europe this season, proving a revelation since moving to Napoli and forming a key part of the side that just won Serie A for the first time in 33 years.

One imagines there will now be plenty of interest in Kim this summer, and he certainly looks like he could be a good fit for one or two top Premier League clubs.

Italian football agent Vincenzo Morabito has discussed Kim’s future, suggesting that it looks like Man City are a stronger contender than Man Utd for the 26-year-old at the moment.

Kim Min-jae in action for Napoli

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, as translated by Sport Witness, Morabito said: “The fans shouldn’t get angry, it’s normal that we talk about the transfer market now. Kim? I think Manchester City is more likely than United.”

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United transfer target has been open to leaving current club for a while
Arsenal tipped for transfer raid after keeping tabs on Southampton star last summer
Pochettino has discussed exciting Chelsea transfer targets, including star with 31 goal contributions this season

City could perhaps do with improving their depth at the back, with John Stones now playing in defensive midfield more often, while United would surely benefit from another top option in that position as Erik ten Hag lacks depth behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with Harry Maguire’s future surely in doubt after playing so much less often this season.

More Stories Kim Min-jae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.