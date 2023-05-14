Man City “more likely” than Man United to seal transfer of world class Serie A star

Manchester City reportedly look more likely than Manchester United to seal the transfer of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

The South Korea international has arguably been the best defender in Europe this season, proving a revelation since moving to Napoli and forming a key part of the side that just won Serie A for the first time in 33 years.

One imagines there will now be plenty of interest in Kim this summer, and he certainly looks like he could be a good fit for one or two top Premier League clubs.

Italian football agent Vincenzo Morabito has discussed Kim’s future, suggesting that it looks like Man City are a stronger contender than Man Utd for the 26-year-old at the moment.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, as translated by Sport Witness, Morabito said: “The fans shouldn’t get angry, it’s normal that we talk about the transfer market now. Kim? I think Manchester City is more likely than United.”

City could perhaps do with improving their depth at the back, with John Stones now playing in defensive midfield more often, while United would surely benefit from another top option in that position as Erik ten Hag lacks depth behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with Harry Maguire’s future surely in doubt after playing so much less often this season.