Manchester City are said to be preparing a move to sign Declan Rice this summer and could offer Kalvin Phillips plus cash to make it happen.

This is according to Claret and Hugh, who are believed to have close ties to club chairman and shareholder David Sullivan, and they say that Pep Guardiola is keen to make an approach for Rice come the summer window.

According to Sky Sports, Hammers boss David Moyes will ask for around £120million for Rice this summer despite him having just one year left on his deal, but it seems like City will offer summer-signed Phillips to bring the price for the West Ham captain down.

Phillips joined City in the summer from Leeds after impressing during his eight years in Yorkshire but his time so far at the Etihad has been a disaster, as he’s played just 407 in all competitions this season, with Rodri the man he’s had the unenviable task of trying to displace.

Claret and Hugh say that City will offer Phillips + £70million for the services of Rice, a move that rival fans of City’s will not want to happen because the addition of Rice to Guardiola’s team might mean further Cityzen dominance in the Premier League for next few seasons.