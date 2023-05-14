Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the American between the Taylor Booth.

The 21-year-old has done well for the Dutch outfit FC Utrecht this season and his performances have caught the attention of the Red Devils.

A report from Fichajes claims that manager Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign the talented young central midfielder at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Booth would be a quality long-term investment.

The central midfielder would add creativity and defensive cover to the site.

Booth is capable of operating as a right-sided wing-back as well and he has the versatility to perform in multiple roles.

The opportunity to join Manchester United is likely to be a tempting proposition for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with his club now.

The 21-year-old has a contract with FC Utrecht until the summer of 2025 and they could demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Along with a central midfielder, the Red Devils should look to bring in another defensive midfielder who can deputise for Casemiro as well.

A move to Manchester United would be a major step up in the American’s career and it would give him the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level.