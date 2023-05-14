Manchester United are interested in signing the Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The 27-year-old Napoli midfielder is on the radar of the Red Devils and a report from Napoli Calcio live claims that the Premier League side were quite serious about signing him this summer.

The 27-year-old Cameroon midfielder has done quite well in Italy since his move from Fulham and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils. Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs need to bring in central midfield reinforcements in the summer and Anguissa could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he will look to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through.

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.

Manchester United will have to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and the Cameroon international will add power and presence in the middle of the park. He has the technical ability to play for Erik ten Hag as well.

Anguissa has won the league title with Napoli this season and he will be looking to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons as well. A move to Manchester United could certainly provide him with the platform.

The Red Devils have improved a lot under Erik ten Hag and they managed to win the English League Cup this season. They have an ambitious project and they could compete for the league title next season.