Manchester United sent scouts last night to watch attacker with 37 goal contributions

Manchester United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season and Goncalo Ramos is reportedly on their radar.

The 21-year-old Portuguese striker has been in splendid form this season, scoring 26 goals and picking up 11 assists for Benfica across all competitions.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, Manchester United sent scouts to watch the player in action for Benfica last night.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

It is no surprise that Manchester United will have to sign a quality striker in the summer. They have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford but the England international needs more support from his teammates.

Ramos would be a superb long-term investment. The 21-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with Rashford and he could lead the Manchester United attack for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement now.

Benfica are unlikely to let the striker leave for cheap and Manchester United might have to shell out a premium for him.

The 21-year-old striker scored a hat-trick for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and he will be hoping to establish himself as one of the best goal-scorers in the world in the coming seasons.