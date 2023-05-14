With Southampton relegated from the Premier League, we believe that Liverpool should look at bringing in young midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

Lavia joined the Saints last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth around £10.5 million. He’s certainly impressed since making the move in a side that has really struggled this season.

Southampton would likely make a decent profit from the 19-year-old’s sale this summer as they prepare to cut the wage bill ahead of their Championship campaign next season.

Liverpool are in need of new midfielders and their ambition is to bring in three new recruits this summer. With the talent already there and the chance to grow and develop, we believe the Saints man would be a strong acquisition.

The Belgian operates as a holding midfielder and has nearly a full season of Premier League football under his belt.

He averages 2.38 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game. In addition, he ranks in the top 10% for blocks made across Europe’s top five leagues (FBref).

With those types of numbers, Lavia can only get better and better. Especially if he’s given the opportunity to work under Jurgen Klopp.

The German has improved a number of players at Anfield during this time, including players who were already quality, to begin with.

The likes of Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker come to mind. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the youth prospects who flourished under Klopp. Whilst the full-back hasn’t had his best season this year, there’s no doubt he’s a quality talent.

With the Reds in need of a holding midfielder to contest with Fabinho, Lavia could be the man. He’s a young and exciting talent who already looks Premier League proven and could be a future long-term star at Anfield if he’s given the opportunity to do so.