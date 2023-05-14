The Mirror’s Darren Lewis has raved about Chelsea’s appointment of manager Mauricio Pochettino and believes he could make them into a Premier League “superpower”.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blues have agreed on a deal with Pochettino with Jesus Perez, Toni Jimenez, Miguel D’Agostino and Sebastiano Pochettino all part of his coaching and backroom staff.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Lewis believes that it’s a stellar decision by Chelsea to bring in the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

He stated, “I think the ownership of Chelsea may have taken a bit of stick, but I actually think they’ll start to get a lot of credit as time goes on because this is an outstanding signing. Not good, not great, an outstanding signing. I covered Pochettino’s Tottenham. I saw the way he worked alongside Jesus Perez his trusted Lieutenant if you like.

“They like to work with young players. They like to establish a culture of respect, to hard work and buying into the values of the football club. They are a partnership that gets the best out of players that want to work for them. And that’s what we’ll see. All of that is predicated on if he and Jesus are allowed to do the job. If they do that, they could be a superpower in the Premier League.”

When the 51-year-old was at Spurs, we saw a number of players shine under him including Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea’s squad certainly has a number of young and exciting players, but at the moment they’re failing to get the best of that potential.

The Blues are floundering in mid-table and even in the Premier League’s top ten at the moment. They’ll be hoping the Argentine can turn their fortunes around next season.

This summer’s transfer window could be an indicator of how Chelsea’s 2022/23 campign could fare under Pochettino.