Pundit highlights key area that Man United “need” to improve this summer

Manchester United FC
Pundit Shaun Wright-Phillips believes that Manchester United “need to sign” a new forward in the upcoming transfer window this summer. 

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners at home yesterday afternoon against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Anthony Martial would give them the lead on 32 minutes and Alejandro Garnacho would seal the three points with a late second in added time.

Speaking to Match of the Day last night, Wright-Phillips had his say on where Man United need to strengthen in the summer window.

He stated, “I don’t think they’re that far from it, the table doesn’t lie. I think they need to sign a big striker. A striker that’s going to score them 20 goals plus and I think they’ll be in there with a challenge.”

When you look up and down their squad, Erik ten Hag’s side is certainly lacking a quality traditional number nine. The only player who fits that mould is loan star Wout Wehourst.

However, the Dutch striker has failed to make an impact. Weghourst hasn’t scored a single Premier League goal so far this season.

