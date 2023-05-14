Journalist Dean Jones has said that it’s “very unlikely” that Harry Maguire will stay with Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window.

Maguire joined Man United in the summer of 2019 from Leicester City for a fee of £80 million, which was a club record at the time.

Since making the switch to Old Trafford, the England international has played 174 times for the Red Devils. This season he won his first trophy with the club when they won the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said that he expected the defender to the club in the coming transfer window.

He stated, “He’d have to open minded to the fact that this is over, it’s very unlikely that he can stay especially given that Victor Lindelof has had a bit of a turnaround in form and pushed himself up the pecking order.

“So, I think that Maguire’s time is up, but we don’t know that for sure yet because the conversations haven’t happened and it’s only once this season is up that that will be formalised.”

It wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if he were to make the exit official in the coming months, the centre-back has certainly fallen down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag.

However, Maguire could certainly do a job for a number of clubs in the Premier League, but he’s not at the level to be a regular in the Man United squad.

Having him off the wage bill could then allow Ten Hag to add more depth and quality to his defensive ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.