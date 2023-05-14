Video: Arsenal’s title hopes hang in the balance as Brighton take lead at Emirates

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton have taken the lead at the Emirates against Arsenal thanks to a header from Julio Enciso.

The Seagulls have been in control of the match throughout the opening 55 minutes and had the best chance in the first half when Enciso missed an open goal by blasting a shot over the crossbar.

However, the 19-year-old made up for that in the second 45 as the Brighton star headed in the opener after 51 minutes to give the away side a deserved lead.

