Video: Best first half chances during Arsenal vs Brighton including open goal miss

Arsenal and Brighton head into the break at the Emirates tied at 0-0 and there have been very few clear-cut chances but here are the best that have been created.

The Seagulls are in control of the match and had the best chance of the match through Enciso but the 19-year-old missed an open goal as he leant back before blasting the ball over the bar.

Arsenal’s best chance came through Trossard, who was so close to scoring against his old club but hit the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

The will surely be a goal in the second 45 but the best of the first can be seen below.

OFF THE BAR ? Trossard comes close to giving Arsenal the lead pic.twitter.com/SLkiPIXE2F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2023