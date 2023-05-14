Video: Erling Haaland extends Premier League goal record vs Everton

Man City are in cruise control at Goodison Park as the Premier League leaders currently lead Everton by two goals with Erling Haaland adding the second.

The deadlock in the match was broken after 37 minutes when Gundogan scored a sensational goal to put the away side ahead.

Two minutes later, the German turned provider with a delightful floating cross, which Erling Haaland gladly headed home to extend his record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season – the striker’s 36th this campaign.

