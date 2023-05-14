Crazy scenes as angry Espanyol fans invade pitch and charge at Barcelona players celebrating league win

A huge number of angry Espanyol supporters invaded the pitch and charged at the Barcelona players who were celebrating winning the La Liga title.

The match, which was already expected to be heated due to the intense rivalry between the two local teams, ended in a 4-2 victory for Barcelona at the Espanyol stadium.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Barcelona players began their celebrations on the pitch, but the mood quickly turned sour as a group of Espanyol fans charged towards them.

The chaos forced the Barcelona players to seek refuge in the tunnel, while stewards tried to contain the situation.

One Espanyol fan was also spotted causing damage to the camera equipment on the pitch.

