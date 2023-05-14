Watch the moment Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa had a bust-up on the touchline during a youth club match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

When results are on the line, anything can happen in the heat of the moment, and Atletico and Real youth managers Torres and Arbeloa had themselves a bust-up to forget during extra time of a Champions Cup Juvenil A quarter-final second leg.

2-0 down from the first leg, Torres’ Atleti side scored twice to take the match to extra time but Real pulled away in the extended period to win the match 4-2 on aggregate, but Atletico’s extra-time collapse seemed to take its toll on Torres as he ended up coming to loggerheads with his former Liverpool and Spain teammate Arbeloa.

El derbi más caliente entre Arbeloa y Torres, que acabaron encarándose. ? El entrenador rojiblanco acabó expulsado tras una tangana entre ambos equipos en un duelo que acabó con nueve amarillas. ? @Jorgebergan99

?? https://t.co/apTDSGM6mF pic.twitter.com/XSPtfAS4TM — Relevo (@relevo) May 14, 2023

Their clash prompted the two sets of players to come together, before the situation was diffused and the game was played out.

It’s certainly not something you see every day in a youth game, but it goes to show that when two rivals do battle, a game can bring out the worst in anyone.