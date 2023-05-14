Video: Ilkay Gundogan lights up Goodison Park again with stunning free-kick goal

Ilkay Gundogan is putting in a sensational performance at Goodison Park as Man City currently lead the Toffees 3-0 thanks to another spectacular goal from the German star.

The midfielder broke the deadlock after 37 minutes with a goal-of-the-season contender and provided an assist for Haaalnd just two minutes after that.

Gundogan has now scored his second of the match with a stunning free-kick to confirm the three points for Man City who take another step closer to winning the Premier League title.

