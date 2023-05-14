Watch Yoane Wissa head his Brentford team into a two-goal lead against West Ham United at the G-Tech Community Stadium this afternoon.

It was one of the most direct goals you’ll see this season, as a Mathias Jensen long throw from the right was filcked on by Ben Mee in the box and Wissa reacted quickest to get his own head on the ball and score past Lukasz Fabianski.

GOAL | Brentford 2-0 West Ham | Wissapic.twitter.com/VP5gJ1AT1I — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 14, 2023

A killer goal for West Ham to concede just before half-time, what will David Moyes change in the second half?