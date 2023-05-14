Real Valladolid suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Sevilla earlier today, a game that was marred with controversy.

Valladolid who are currently in a relegation battle took the lead in the last minute of the first half stoppage time but the referee very controversially blew the half-time whistle despite watching the player have a go at it from almost 30 yards out.

The goal that would have been a goal of the season contender was not counted as the players surrounded the referee for his decision to blow the whistle .

Watch the incident below:

They scored in the last min and they ref decided to blow the whistle the moment the player had a go even tho he looked at him.. they’re 1 point above relegation. This is mad. https://t.co/w0s2ld7mLU pic.twitter.com/gqwbni4vzq — Faysal (@elfayz_) May 14, 2023

They went on to lose the game as Sevilla scored thrice in the second half.