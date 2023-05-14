Watch: Bizarre moment in La Liga as Real Valladolid score a 30 yard screamer but the referee controversially blows the whistle

Real Valladolid suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Sevilla earlier today, a game that was marred with controversy.

Valladolid who are currently in a relegation battle took the lead in the last minute of the first half stoppage time but the referee very controversially blew the half-time whistle despite watching the player have a go at it from almost 30 yards out.

The goal that would have been a goal of the season contender was not counted as the players surrounded the referee for his decision to blow the whistle .

Watch the incident below:

 

 

They went on to lose the game as Sevilla scored thrice in the second half.

