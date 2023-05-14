Watch: The tackle from Caicedo that ended Gabriel Martinelli’s night

The Gunners suffered a major setback as their star player Gabriel Martinelli had to be substituted off in the 20th minute due to an injury sustained from a harsh tackle by Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

The Brazilian winger limped off the pitch following the tackle, which is being labeled as a revenge tackle as Martinelli had earlier taken out Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma with a rough challenge of his own.

Although Martinelli received treatment, he was unable to continue for long and was replaced by former Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Watch the tackle below:

There's been a couple of hard fouls to start the match between Arsenal and Brighton. ?: @USANetwork | #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/NkfSQIk41W — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 14, 2023

This is a significant blow to Arsenal, as Martinelli has been one of their key players this season, and his absence could have a detrimental impact on the team’s title run.