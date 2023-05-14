Watch: The tackle from Caicedo that ended Gabriel Martinelli’s night

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

The Gunners suffered a major setback as their star player Gabriel Martinelli had to be substituted off in the 20th minute due to an injury sustained from a harsh tackle by Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

The Brazilian winger limped off the pitch following the tackle, which is being labeled as a revenge tackle as Martinelli had earlier taken out Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma with a rough challenge of his own.

Although Martinelli received treatment, he was unable to continue for long and was replaced by former Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Watch the tackle below:

 

This is a significant blow to Arsenal, as Martinelli has been one of their key players this season, and his absence could have a detrimental impact on the team’s title run.

 

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.