West Ham want 53-yr-old Premier League winning manager as Moyes replacement

West Ham United are reportedly keen on appointing the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

David Moyes is likely to be on his way out of the club in the summer. The Hammers have been quite underwhelming under his management this season and the London club are looking to bring in a more ambitious appointment as per CalcioMercatoWeb.

Conte has proven his pedigree for Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for West Ham.

The Hammers have been fighting for their survival in the Premier League this season but they are a club capable of pushing for European qualification instead.

West Ham spent a significant amount of money during the summer transfer window but Moyes has failed to get the best out of his players. Someone like Conte will improve them immensely and he could help attract top players to the club as well.

Tottenham recently relieved Antonio Conte of his duties and it remains to be seen whether the 53-year-old Italian is prepared to return to the Premier League next season.

Although he did not win a trophy with Tottenham, he did improve them immensely. He managed to win a league title with Chelsea in the past.

There is no doubt that the Italian manager knows the league well and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham.

However, if the Hammers decide to appoint him in the summer, they will need to provide him with ample transfer backing so that he can rebuild the side into a competitive one.