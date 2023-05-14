It seems as if Brighton & Hove Albion always have Arsenal’s number every time they play them at the Emirates.

Brighton have won three of their last four away visits against the Gunners. Only Manchester City have a better record, who have beaten Arsenal four times.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side has likely put the final nail in the coffin of Arsenal’s title hopes with a 3-0 victory in North London.

In the 51st minute, Julio Enciso opened the scoring for the Seagulls. Deniz Undav would add a second with four minutes to go of regular time and Pervis Estupinan put a bow on the tie with the third and final goal of the afternoon.

Some joke that football has scriptwriters. The fact that Brighton may have sealed Arsenal’s fate at their own ground certainly has a tragic Hollywood vibe to it.

Down below you can find the tweet which shows who has the best away record at the Emirates in recent seasons…