Arsenal legend Ian Wright has spoken about the mentality and mindset that they’ll be in ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their title rivals Manchester City are currently leading away at Everton. This would keep them top of the league with a game in hand on Arsenal.

All the Gunners can do is look to win their remaining games to put pressure on Man City and hope that they slip up along the way.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright spoke about the headspace that the players will be in ahead of the game.

He stated, “Arsenal go into that game, they’re not thinking, they do hopefully not care about what City do. Because they know they have to win the games. You can’t ignore it when it’s this close because now we’re getting into the situation where if City do not win. It’s still up to Arsenal later on to beat Brighton coming back licking their wounds off what happened at Everton.

“So it’s not going to be easy and we’ve seen at the Emirates also have slipped up a little bit even though they’ve changed personnel now. They look like they’re back on track. It’s just psychologically This is where the mistakes are multiplied. The amount of eyes on so this is where players start to feel the nerves This is where you start to feel where the mistakes cost.”

With Pep Guardiola’s side leading at Goodison Park, it’s unlikely that Everton will pull it back. However, there’s a couple of games still to play.

You get the feeling that should Arsenal not pick up three points against Brighton today, it would be the final nail in the coffin for them and their title hopes.

The Seagulls still have a lot to play for as they look to secure European football for next season. Making the task ahead a challenging one for Mikel Arteta and his side.