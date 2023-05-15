Manchester United have ruled out midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The club recently broke the news about Sabitzer’s injury on their official website and wished him a speedy recovery from the setback.

In the final hours of transfer deadline day, the 29-year-old joined Man United from Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

He’s played 18 times for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring twice in the Europa League and once in the FA Cup. The Austrian also has an assist to his name in the Premier League.

Since the switch to Manchester, the midfielder has made his stance clear. When talking to German outlet Bild, the loan star was asked if he’d be open to a permanent move and his response was, “of course”.

Ultimately the decision will be in the hands of Man United and Bayern Munich. But Sabitzer has made his case for being a solid option in the Red Devils’ midfield.

Erik ten Hag certainly seems to be keen on bringing him in permanently according to 90Min.com. So it could be one to keep an eye on this summer.