Brentford manager Thomas Frank is said to be on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as they look for a new manager.

That’s according to TalkSport journalist Alex Crook who claims that the Bees are anticipating an approach for Frank from Spurs.

The Dane has managed the club since 2018 and helped the club achieve promotion to England’s top flight. He’s kept Brentford in the Premier League for the last two seasons.

With that in mind, perhaps Tottenham are looking for a manager that can succeed with limited resources and who has a record of improving players.

His success with the Bees are certainly been very impressive, this is probably the best shape the club have been in for a long time.

Considering the fact that he’s got something going with Brentford and so far they’re improving season on season, why would he leave?

With managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho failing to succeed there, it could be something that the man from Denmark doesn’t want to take on.