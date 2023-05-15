Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Although nothing is decided yet with the France international, it seems a move to England could be the most likely next step for him as he’s aware of interest from Man Utd, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that the Red Devils were keen on Rabiot last summer and could be in for him again this year, as he’s close to becoming a free agent.

Still, it seems Juventus will also try to offer Rabiot a new contract, so the 28-year-old’s future is still somewhat up in the air.

United would do well to add a proven talent like this to their midfield, with Erik ten Hag in need of upgrades on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Casemiro proved a superb signing last summer, but there’s surely room for more players like that, and Rabiot’s availability on a free could make him a real bargain.