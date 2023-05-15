Arsenal could make around £30 million for striker Folarin Balogun, who’s currently on loan with French side Stade de Reims.

According to The Mirror, that’s the fee they could get with Serie A outfit AC Milan interested in the 21-year-old.

The forward has 19 goals and three assists for Reims in Ligue 1, playing a total of 34 league matches thus far.

That’s certainly a fantastic return for a player who’s still in the infancy of his career, you suspect he will only get better and better.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry raved about the player last year, stating that he was “happy” that he’s now starting to score goals on a regular basis, as quoted by The Sun.

Balogun himself might feel he can get consistent first-team opportunities elsewhere after a successful campaign in France.

With both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at manager Mikel Arteta’s disposal, he could find minutes hard to come by with the Gunners.

In our view, he’s certainly got a lot more promise than Nketiah. However, whether he would want to play second-fiddle to Jesus remains to be seen.