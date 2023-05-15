“Don’t put him on the Arsenal games” – Gunners legend slams “frightening” Sky Sports bias

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticized Sky Sports for their anti-Arsenal bias that was evident as Martin Tyler commentated on the 3-0 defeat against Brighton yesterday.
Speaking on talkSPORT in the clip below, the former Gunners defender did not hold back as he aimed a dig at Tyler’s commentary, describing it as “frightening” and suggesting the long-serving Sky broadcaster can’t bear to see the north London giants winning a game of football.
Keown took his fellow talkSPORT pundits by surprise a bit with his comments, but he absolutely doubled down on his claims, urging Sky not to use Tyler for Arsenal games again…
? “How biased is the Sky commentary team? It’s frightening! Honestly!”
? “Martin Tyler is a great professional but he cannot hide that it hurts him that #AFC might win a game of football.”
Martin Keown slams Sky’s Martin Tyler and @GNev2 for being anti-Arsenal! ? pic.twitter.com/BCF2QPrRCJ
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 15, 2023
It has become well established among Liverpool fans that Tyler doesn’t seem to like them, and now it seems Keown thinks there’s an issue with his old club Arsenal as well.
The truth is, probably every commentator has this criticism aimed their way from fans of almost every club at some point, so it’s hard to imagine Sky will feel they need to change anything here.
I agree with keown, the foul against Arsenal was discusting. Martinelli’s jump for the ball was not a foul because he got the ball and the Brighton player should have jumped for the ball instead of standing his bound and not attempting to go for the ball. The foul by caicedo was intentional and it ended up with Martinelli be substituted, he even high five his fellow team mate after he committed the foul and the stupid ref did not even book him for it. Also their first goal was scored after a foul was obviously committed involving a stamp on an ankle from behind involving the player going down for an unmarked goal. The biased commentators thought this was ok because they do not like Arsenal. Everyone I know some Arsenal fans and some are not, thought that the commentary was biased against Arsenal and that the referee had a plan from the start to allow fouls without bookings. I think the Brighton manager may have suggested this to the ref that his team would be excessively competitive and for the ref to be lenient with bookings before the game had started. The ref and commentator should not be allowed to future Arsenal games.
Hahaha Arsenal fans are really funny 🤣🤣😂 when their players commit fouls and injure opponents it’s ok BUT IF IT’S THE OTHER WAY ROUND they make noise… the game was HARD,true but both teams played HARD… SO, please the better man took the day…THEY HAVE BEEN COMMITING FOULS THROUGH OUT THE SEASON..