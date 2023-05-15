“Don’t put him on the Arsenal games” – Gunners legend slams “frightening” Sky Sports bias

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticized Sky Sports for their anti-Arsenal bias that was evident as Martin Tyler commentated on the 3-0 defeat against Brighton yesterday.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the clip below, the former Gunners defender did not hold back as he aimed a dig at Tyler’s commentary, describing it as “frightening” and suggesting the long-serving Sky broadcaster can’t bear to see the north London giants winning a game of football.

Keown took his fellow talkSPORT pundits by surprise a bit with his comments, but he absolutely doubled down on his claims, urging Sky not to use Tyler for Arsenal games again…

? “How biased is the Sky commentary team? It’s frightening! Honestly!” ? “Martin Tyler is a great professional but he cannot hide that it hurts him that #AFC might win a game of football.” Martin Keown slams Sky’s Martin Tyler and @GNev2 for being anti-Arsenal! ? pic.twitter.com/BCF2QPrRCJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 15, 2023

It has become well established among Liverpool fans that Tyler doesn’t seem to like them, and now it seems Keown thinks there’s an issue with his old club Arsenal as well.

The truth is, probably every commentator has this criticism aimed their way from fans of almost every club at some point, so it’s hard to imagine Sky will feel they need to change anything here.