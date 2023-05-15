Gary Neville explains how Man City gave Arsenal “heavy legs” for the Brighton game

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained that Arsenal’s players appeared deflated when they took to the pitch against Brighton in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Sports pundit seems to think Arsenal’s players will have learned about Manchester City’s comfortable win at Everton beforehand, and that that would have given them heavy legs when they took on an excellent Brighton side.

Neville saw City’s trip to Goodison Park as a potential banana skin for Pep Guardiola’s side, but they still strolled to three points even after a difficult midweek game against Real Madrid, and with a few star players left on the bench.

In the end, it seems City’s relentless form was too much for the Gunners, who weren’t able to respond when Brighton started to play with real confidence in north London yesterday afternoon.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side ended up winning 3-0, and Neville praised their performance, but also suggested that City had that psychological edge over Mikel Arteta’s men with the manner of their win earlier in the day.

See below for Neville’s comments in full, with the former Man Utd and England defender now convinced the title race is all done…

City now need just one more win to be confirmed as champions for a third season in a row, and for the fourth time in five years.

Guardiola’s side are also chasing a treble, with an FA Cup final against Manchester United coming up, while they may also be the slight favourites to get past Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.