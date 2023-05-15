Surprise stats show where Arsenal lost the Premier League title

Arsenal’s title hopes are all but over now after yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton, and some surprise stats seem to show that it’s been home games that have let the Gunners down this season.

While it would be harsh to say Mikel Arteta’s side have bottled this title race when Manchester City have been on such a relentless winning streak, there is clearly room for improvement if they want to make that extra step next season.

See below for a few surprising stats that show Arsenal’s home record is surely what has cost them this season, particularly their sloppy defensive record in games at the Emirates Stadium…

Considering how good the likes of William Saliba, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale have been for so much of this season, it’s not clear why this team has struggled so much defensively in home games, though of course Saliba’s recent injury meant that the unconvincing Rob Holding played in games like the 3-3 draw at home to Southampton.

Arteta would probably do well to look at his defence this summer and perhaps use the fact that the club are now back in the Champions League to compete for big names like Josko Gvardiol. There might also be some scope for strengthening at left-back and moving Oleksandr Zinchenko into midfield.

