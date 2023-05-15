Arsenal ready to spend big on England international as talks set to begin

Arsenal are reportedly ready to spend a huge sum of money to land Declan Rice from West Ham this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for another title challenge next season.

The Gunners look like they will just fall short of winning the Premier League during the current campaign and next season will see Champions League football return to the Emirates. Therefore, it is essential that Arteta strengthens his squad after its facilities came to the surface over recent weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m deal for Declan Rice as the Gunners prepare to go in big for the England international.

The report states that there is a reluctance from the North London club to match West Ham’s £100m valuation for Rice, but the Gunners are said to be willing to offer the midfielder a big contract that would see his potential earnings exceed £300,000-per-week.

The England midfielder is Arsenal’s priority target this summer and should the deal go through it would see Arsenal break their transfer record – which is currently at £72m for the signing of Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

There are several other clubs in the race for Rice but the Gunners look like clear frontrunners at present.