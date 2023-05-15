Arsenal showing strong interest in midfielder transfer as exit looks increasingly likely

Arsenal are reportedly showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international is just a year away from the end of his current Chelsea contract, and it would make sense for them to sell him while they still can in order to avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time.

According to Todo Fichajes, it now looks increasingly likely that the Gunners will get an opportunity to sign Mount this summer as it looks as though even the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new Chelsea manager won’t be enough to persuade the 24-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Mount looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs, with Mikel Arteta surely needing to bring in some younger players in midfield for next season.

Granit Xhaka isn’t getting any younger, and could even leave the Emirates Stadium following recent links with Bayer Leverkusen, as reported by Kicker and others.

Mount could slot in well in that role, and it could be that a deal wouldn’t be too expensive due to his current contract situation.

Chelsea fans, however, would no doubt be gutted to see this homegrown fan-favourite joining a London rival.