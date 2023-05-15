Brentford agree deal to sign Bundesliga goalkeeper which raises questions over David Raya’s future

Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken which has raised eyebrows over David Raya’s future at the club.

The Flekken deal was reported earlier this afternoon by Fabrizio Romano, as he says that the Bees have their finger on the €13million release clause trigger while they put the finishing touches on personal terms with the Dutch goalkeeper.

Raya’s contract at Brentford does not run out until 2024, but with reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature, it looks very likely that he could be on the move this summer so with Flekken close to signing, the Bees are surely anticipating the Spaniard’s exit from the club.

Raya has kept the 6th-most clean sheets in the league this season with 11 while conceding just 45 goals, the 7th-best record in England’s top division so that is further evidence to suggest that the expected signing of Flekken is not due to the Spaniard’s performance levels, but after four years, a Championship play-off final win and over 150 appearances for the club, it’ll certainly be a tough goodbye if the 27-year old does depart this summer.