Dujon Sterling looks set to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers after he turned down a new deal at his current club Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, Sterling also rejected an offer from Championship outfit Stoke City, who he was on loan with this season.

He played 26 times for the Potters in the Championship after joining them on a season-long loan.

It’s a big opportunity for the 23-year-old to play for one of the two biggest clubs in Scotland on a permanent basis. The right-back seems as if he fits the club’s recent transfer business strategy.

Typically the Gers tend to buy young players tipped with potential at a low price and then sell them on for a much higher value in a few years. We’ve seen this with the likes of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo in recent times.

James Tavernier is Michael Beale’s go-to man in the right-back position. However, the former Newcastle United man is 31-years-old and Beale could be looking to find his successor in the form of Sterling.

It seems as if the player has his priorities on playing first-team football considering the fact he turned an offer down from Chelsea. Should he find success in Scotland, we could be seeing him back in the Premier League at some point down the line.